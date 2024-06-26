Prime suspect in explosion in Rivers state arrested in hospital





The Rivers State government has reported the detention of a protester allegedly injured in an explosion that occurred on Tuesday, June 25.

The explosion happened near Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State. The injured protester was part of a group of political leaders demonstrating in support of the police occupation of the 23 Rivers LGA secretariats. During the protest, an explosion occurred, resulting in injuries to some participants.

Following the incident, Adaeze Oreh, the Commissioner for Health, instructed public and private medical facilities in the state to identify anyone seeking treatment for bodily injuries.

On Wednesday, June 26, Oreh confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect is currently receiving treatment at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH). The suspect initially claimed his injuries were from a road accident.

She said;

“The suspect suffered severe injuries from the explosion, he is being held at RSUTH…