Singer Billy Ray Cyrus claims estranged wife Firerose ‘physically, emotionally and verbally abused’ him





Country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus is claiming that estranged wife Firerose, was “physically,” “verbally and emotionally” abusive to him during their seven-month marriage in a new court filing.

The country star also denied Firerose’s previous accusations made in a counter-suit that he abused her.

“While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused,” the documents, filed in a Tennessee court on Monday, stated. “Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant.”

The filing also claims Firerose had accused him of abuse in a previous filing “Only to sensationalize her false complaints by using the word ‘abuse.’”

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer repeatedly said he “vehemently” denied all of his estranged wife’s accusations of abuse in the filing.

Cyrus in May filed to have their marriage annulled less than a year after…