‘I don’t know what I was thinking





A husband accused of murdering his wife after discovering she was having an affair with her ‘TikTok lover’ broke down in tears as he told a court how he strangled her, stuffed her body into a suitcase then threw it into a river ‘in a panic’.

Suma Begum, 24, was allegedly murdered by Aminan Rahman, 47, in a flat in Docklands, east London.

Rahman – who worked as a chef at an Indian restaurant strangled his wife on April 29 last year before putting her body into a suitcase and then dumping her in the River Lea, the Old Bailey heard.

Jurors were previously told Rahman killed Ms Begum after he discovered she was having an affair with Shahin Miah, 24, who she met on TikTok.

Appearing in court today, Rahman broke down in tears as he described the night of the alleged murder. He told the jury that his wife was on a video call with Mr Miah, who had branded Rahman ‘the son of a wh***’, before she allegedly grabbed their two-year-old son and tried to hit him.

Rahman said: ‘She became…