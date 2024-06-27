



American singer-songwriter and actress, Sheryl Crow, has called out Drake over the use of an A-generated voice of Tupac Shakur for a Kendrick Lamar diss track.

The 62-year-old musician took aim at the 37-year-old Canadian rapper for using the voice of the deceased 1990s West Coast rapper for his Taylor Made Freestyle.

She told BBC: ‘You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that.’

Sheryl believes Drake used the ‘ask for forgiveness approach’ but doesn’t actually see how unethical it is to humankind. Tupac died on September 13, 1996.

She explained: ‘I’m sure Drake thought, “Yeah, I shouldn’t do it, but I’ll say sorry later”. But it’s already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down.

‘It’s hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us.’

This is not the first time the track sparked controversy over the same reason as Tupac’s estate had threatened to sue over the use of the…