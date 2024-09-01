Conte expresses regret over Osimhen, says his sale would have completed Napoli’s work in the transfer market





Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has expressed his disappointment over the club’s inability to sell Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

Speaking after Napoli’s 2-1 victory over Parma, in which Romelu Lukaku—Osimhen’s potential replacement—scored off the bench, Conte hinted that Osimhen’s future at the club might be limited.

Osimhen was on the brink of securing a move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day, but the deal collapsed due to disagreements over salary demands. His deal with Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal, also fell off. The failed transfer leaves the Super Eagles star in a precarious position at Napoli, especially following the arrival of Lukaku, who is expected to take up a prominent role in the squad.

“I’m happy with the work the club did on the market,” Conte said, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. “If there had been the sale of Victor Osimhen, we would have completed the situation… but I’m happy.”

On the arrival of…