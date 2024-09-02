Kidnappers k!ll young man after ransom payment, abduct one other in Nasarawa





Suspected kidnappers have abducted a landlord and k!lled a young man in Nasarawa State.

The young man identified as Anas Zubairu was k!lled by his abductors after collecting ransom from his family.

It was gathered that Anas was abducted around the Project Quarters area of Lafia metropolis on Friday, August 23, 2024.

A friend, Abdullahi Musa Aboki, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

“In loving memory of my dear friend Anas, whose life was brutally taken by kidnappers despite our collective efforts to save him. The ransom was paid, but their hearts were stone-cold. Your senseless m8rder has left us with unbearable pain and a deep sense of injustice. Your bright smile, kind heart, and infectious laughter were extinguished too soon. May your soul find peace, and may those responsible face the full weight of justice. Your memory will never fade, and your legacy will live on in our hearts. Rest in peace, dear Anas,’ he wrote.

It was…