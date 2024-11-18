Saudi Arabia executĕs more than 100 foreigners in 2024





Saudi Arabia has executĕd more than 100 foreigners this year, according to an AFP tally.

The latest execut!on, on Saturday November 16, in the southwestern region of Najran, was of a Yemeni national convicted of smuggling drugs into the Gulf kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

That brought to 101 the number of foreigners executĕd so far in 2024, according to the tally which is compiled from state media reports.

This is almost triple the figures for 2023 and 2022, when Saudi authorities had put to death 34 foreigners each year, according to AFP tallies.

The Berlin-based European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) said this year’s execut!ons had already broken a record.

‘This is the largest number of executions of foreigners in one year. Saudi Arabia has never executĕd 100 foreigners in a year,’ said Taha al-Hajji, the group’s legal director.