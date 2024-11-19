Former Kaduna First Lady Hadiza El-Rufai questions her son Bashir over his tweet criticising Tinubu’s aides





Hadiza El-Rufai publicly questioned her son, Bashir El-Rufai, after he criticised President Bola Tinubu’s aides for attacking former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his comments.



Bashir, who is the son of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, took to X to attack Tinubu’s media team.



He wrote on X: “Attacking Obasanjo with the state of the country now has to be a mental illness permeating the whole media comms team. Inflation is at 33% o.

“Ineffectual clowns.”

His mother quoted his tweet and asked him, “Are you sure you’d be saying this if your father were part of this government?”

Bashir responded to his mother: “I believe I would actually. Because I believ he would have resigned by now due to the failures he’d want dissociated with himself, Mama.”



However, he has now deleted his response to his mother after Nigerians made comments about his mother…