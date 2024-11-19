Kim Kardashian shows off her new futuristic ‘Tesla Robot Buddy’ (video)





Kim Kardashian has acquired a new Tesla robot.

On Monday, Nov. 18, the SKIMS founder posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) of her new Tesla robot.

“meet my new friend @Tesla,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, Kardashian, 44, asked the Tesla robot, “Can you do this? I love you?” as she makes one half of a hand heart. When the robot completes it, she gasps, adding, “You know how to do that?”

In a separate clip shared to her Instagram Stories, Kim taught the robot how to blow a kiss and won a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

“You’re so cute!” she exclaimed, when the robot blew her a kiss.

The robot can also be seen mimicking running, waving, and doing the “Raise the Roof” dance.

In later clips on her Instagram Stories, Kim shows off a second Tesla robot in gold, as well as a gold Tesla Cybercab, which has yet to hit the market. It’s unclear if any of the Tesla products…