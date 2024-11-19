Police arrest 30-year-old man for ‘vandalising electronic road sign’ in Lagos





The Lagos police command says its operatives have arrested a man named Lekan Olanrewaju for allegedly vandalising one of the electronic road signs installed on the Five Star Bridge in Oshodi.

In a post on its X page on Monday, Nov. 18, the command said men of the rapid response squad (RRS) arrested the suspect last Wednesday, Nov. 13, while he was removing the battery cables of the electronic sign.

“Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested a man last Wednesday for vandalising one of the electronic road signs installed on Five Star Bridge, Oshodi, to caution road users to slow down,” the post reads.

“The suspect, Lekan Olanrewaju, 30 years old, was arrested around 2:00 a.m. while removing the battery cables of the electronic sign.

“Vandals had a week before stolen the battery of one of the two road signs installed at the inward Apapa end of the bridge to caution…