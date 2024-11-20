Neymar should have won five Ballon d’Or Awards —Buffon





Iconic Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has said Brazilian star Neymar should have won at least five Ballon d’Or awards.

In an interview with Corriere della, Buffon praised Neymar, stating, “It’s hard to pick a rival, I’ve played against three generations: Zidane, Ronaldo, Messi, Cristiano, Iniesta… Choose one? Neymar. For the player he is and the person he is, he should have won five Ballon d’Ors.”

However, competing against the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had been a decisive factor in the distribution of the Ballon d’Or over the last decade.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star suffered another injury setback after being sidelined for weeks.