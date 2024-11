A Nigerian man, Anthony Echebiri, has been left devastated after receiving news that his estranged wife got married to another man while still legally married to him.

“NEWS OF MY WIFE SECRETLY GETTING MARRIED AND PREGNANT FOR ANOTHER MAN WHILE STILL LEGALLY MARRIED TO ME CAN BE QUITE DEVASTATING!,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

He also alleged that she disowned their daughters.