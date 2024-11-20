Troops arrest 73-year-old bandits’ informant, dismantle multiple criminal hideouts in Taraba





The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) has arrested a 73-year-old suspected bandits’ informant and collaborator, Alhaji Buba Maru in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, said the suspect specializes in allocating land to bandits to carry out their nefarious activities.

According to the statement, the arrest follows a robust clearance operation aimed at dismantling criminal hideouts and ensuring the safety of residents.

“The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) under the dynamic and proactive leadership of Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding Taraba State from the activities of, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers,” the statement read.

“This assurance come following the launch of a robust…