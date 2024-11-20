Wike approves N1.1 billion compensation for owners of buildings demolished for Kuje-Airport road project





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved N1.1 billion for payment of compensation to owners of property affected by the ongoing construction of the Airport Road to Kuje expressway.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, after inspecting the structures, comprising about 13 buildings along the road corridor, earmarked for demolition.

The minister said that the N1.1 billion would be approved immediately to fast-track the delivery of the project. The road is a six-lane dual carriage expressway from Airport Road to Kuje.

He said, “I have come here to see for myself the report on the valuation of what I was supposed to pay. When I got the files for approval, I said, look, it would be proper for me to see for myself the kind of structures for which I was going to pay. So, I am happy with what I have seen. I will immediately approve the amount so that the Federal…