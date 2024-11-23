Jake Paul and Mike Tyson receive official ban from boxing after Netflix super-fight





YouTuber, Jake Paul and boxing legend, Mike Tyson have received an official suspension from boxing after their Netflix superfight.

The two fought in a huge, record-breaking event on Friday night November 15, last week in front of 70,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with Paul emerging with an unanimous decision victory on the scorecards after the eight-round bout went the distance.

Jake improved to 11-1 in professional boxing with his win, which spoiled Tyson’s first fight since a 2005 defeat to Kevin McBride.

Paul has been locked in back and forth online spats with a whole host of fighters as he prepares for his next challenge but both he and Tyson will not be able to return to the ring right away.

They have received the minimum suspension period, according to regulations followed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

Both Paul and Tyson are…