Grenade explosion k!lls scavenger and injures three in Lagos





A military grenade explosion in the Idi-Araba area of Mushin, Lagos State, has claimed the life of a scavenger and left three others injured.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Taiwo Street when the deceased attempted to cut into one of two grenades allegedly purchased as scrap metal.

Eyewitnesses said the device detonated inside the scrapyard, killing the man instantly and triggering a fire that sparked panic in the densely populated neighborhood.

“This happened yesterday at my community Idi-Araba, Mushin Lagos. They bought it as iron condemned when they brought it, they tried cutting into two but smoke started coming out and the thing exploded. It killed only one person and injured two. All of them are northerners,” a resident said.

The blast raised concerns among locals about how the explosive devices ended up in civilian hands, with many suspecting the grenades…