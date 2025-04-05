”I am holier than you. I have impacted the society more than you”- Lizzy Anjorin tackles gospel artiste Tope Alabi after she refused to perform at her surprise birthday party





Actress Lizzy Anjorin and gospel singer, Tope Alabi, are currently at loggerheads after the singer refused to perform at a surprise birthday organized for Lizzy.

The actress turned a year older and her fan club collaborated with her husband to surprise her with a performance from gospel artiste, Tope Alabi, whom they said she ‘loves dearly.’

The gospel singer and Soji Alabi, her husband, arrived at Lizzy’s clothing store in Lagos but declined to perform when they discovered the purpose of their visit. As the news filtered on social media, users gave several possible reasons the singer failed to honor Lizzy with a performance.

Anjorin later addressed the incident on Instagram, stating that she couldn’t blame the Alabis for their decision. She criticised her fans for spending money on the failed surprise party instead of supporting her business.