Kaduna police disown and arrest man threatening reprisal attacks over killings of hunters in Edo





The Kaduna State Police command has disowned and arrested an impostor identified as Hadaina Hussaini (Dan-taki), who was spotted wearing a police uniform and threatening reprisal on Uromi indigenes following the unfortunate killing of sixteen Hunters in the community last month.

Few days ago, Hadaina trended on social media after making inciting comments about the Uromi attack. He had threatened reprisal attacks on southerners living in northern Nigeria.

“I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys, have you forgotten all your brothers that are leaving here in the North make my word, after one week you shall see the result.’ he wrote

His comment raised eyebrows after people saw a photo of him in a ‘police uniform.’ There were calls for the police to arrest a ‘’security agent” making inciting comments.

However in a statement released on Friday night, April…