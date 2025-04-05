Ogun APC spokesman Oladunjoye is de@d





The Publicity Secretary of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Oladunjoye is dead.

Oladunjoye, a veteran journalist, activist passed away in the UK on Friday, April 4, after a brief illness.

His family, in a statement announcing his passing, saying;

“It is with deep sorrow and total submission to the divine will of Almighty Allah that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, brother, and esteemed leader, Alhaji Abdulraheem Olatunde Ayinde Oladunjoye, who returned to his Lord on Friday, 4th April 2025.”

The family added that funeral arrangement will be announced in due course.