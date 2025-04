Clergyman, Kingsley Okonkwo, has thrown shade at people with multiple body counts. In a post shared on his X handle, Okonkwo wrote;The way you young people are accumulating body count, may the final owner have something left to count.” The post Clergyman, Kingsley Okonkwo, throws shade at people with multiple body counts appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji