Israel detains and deports two UK lawmakers





Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned the detention and deportation of two British lawmakers by Israeli authorities, calling the action “unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning.”

The Labour Party MPs, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, had flown from London to Israel as part of a parliamentary delegation but were denied entry and sent back, according to reports from British media.

“It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities,” Lammy said in a statement issued Saturday.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support,” he added.

Lammy emphasized the UK government’s…