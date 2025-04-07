Boeing faces new civil trial over 2019 Ethiopian crash





Boeing is set to face a jury trial beginning Monday in Chicago over the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash involving a 737 MAX aircraft, marking the first civil case related to the disaster to reach court. The trial, expected to span two weeks, initially involved two plaintiffs who lost family members in the crash. However, one of the complaints was resolved in an out-of-court settlement late Sunday, according to a judicial source, continuing the pattern of private resolutions that has characterized most of the litigation related to the tragedy.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection, though further settlements could still occur during proceedings. “We have had some ongoing discussion that may continue throughout the day and the ensuing days,” said Robert Clifford, an attorney representing several families of crash victims, during a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. Deals could…