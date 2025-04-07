Event decorator narrates how wedding was cancelled over groom’s inability to afford drinks and some items for the wedding





A wedding ceremony was abruptly cancelled after the groom reportedly failed to provide drinks and other key items required for the event, an event decorator involved in the planning has claimed.

The decorator, who took to social media to narrate the experience, said her team was already at the venue and had begun setting up when they were instructed to stop. According to her, the bride’s family halted the decoration upon discovering that the groom had not fulfilled certain financial obligations, particularly the provision of drinks and other unspecified essentials.

Footage shared by the decorator showed a tense scene where the groom was being held by members of the bride’s family. The clip has since drawn widespread reactions online, with viewers expressing shock over the public fallout and the abrupt end to what was meant to be a joyous celebration.

The decorator also revealed…