It’s ill-conceived – Police warn ‘Take It Back Movement’ to cancel April 7 protest





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has urged the “Take It Back Movement” to suspend its planned nationwide protest scheduled for Monday, April 7, 2025, calling the timing of the demonstration ill-conceived and mischievous.

In a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police expressed concern over the protest, which is set to take place across several states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The date coincides with the Federal Government’s declaration of April 7 as National Police Day, a day meant to celebrate the dedication and resilience of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

While acknowledging the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly and association, the police questioned the rationale for staging a protest on the same day as an official event honoring the police. “The rationale behind staging a…