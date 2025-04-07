Nigerian hairdresser sentenced to 5 years imprisonment in Ghana for trafficking young women and forcing them into pr0stitution





The Achimota Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old Nigerian hairdresser, Nicky Isabella, to five years imprisonment for trafficking two young Nigerian women to Ghana.

Isabella, popularly known as Bella, lured the victims to Ghana under the pretext of offering them jobs, but upon arrival, she forced them into pr0stitution.

The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong handed down the sentence on Friday, April 4, 2025, following a full trial that culminated in Isabella’s conviction on two counts of human trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to the facts presented in court, the victims, aged 22 and 23, were promised employment at a supermarket in Adjiringanor, Accra. However, the reality they encountered was vastly different.

Upon arrival, Isabella reportedly seized their earnings and forced them to swear an oath on a Bible. As…