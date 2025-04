Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over the weekend paid a condolence visit to the Ajimobi family following the tragic loss of their daughter, Abisola Kola-Daisi.

Late Abisola passed away in the UK on March 27 after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Kolapo, and three children

Former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, joined Gov Abiodun at the condolence visit.

See more photos below…