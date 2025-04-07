Police arrest three suspected kidnappers following abduction of passengers in Benue





Security operatives have arrested three suspected kidnappers in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, April 6, 2025 around Ogoli-Ugboju in the local government area.

The arrest comes a few days after kidnappers k!lled two people and abducted 14 passengers in Otukpo.

The police, in collaboration with the State Protection Guards, rescued the abducted passengers within 24 hours.

The three suspects arrested are believed to be part of a larger gang responsible for the recent kidnappings in the area.

The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Salleh, Ashimu, and Abuh Umaru, were chased and apprehended by security operatives who had received intelligence on their whereabouts.

Chairman of Otukpo LG, Maxwell Ogiri, who confirmed the arrest stated that two more suspects are still on the run, with security agencies continuing to pursue them.

“We…