Saudi Arabia suspends visa for Nigeria, 13 other countries ahead of 2025 Hajj





Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary suspension on issuing new short-term visas including business visit visas (both single and multiple-entry), e-tourist visas, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries, including Nigeria.

The moratorium, set to take effect on April 13, 2025, applies to nationals of India, Egypt, Pakistan, Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya, as per a report by Gulf News.

The report said, travellers from these countries who currently hold valid visas may still enter the Kingdom until April 13, and must exit no later than April 29.

Saudi authorities, as quoted by Gulf News, said the new restrictions aim to better coordinate arrivals and…