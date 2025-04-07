“We have to do a better job raising our kids” Woman says as she narrates how her adult brother can’t clean up after himself





A woman has lamented on threads that her adult brother, who is over 30 years old, cannot clean up after himself.

She shared how she is expecting guests and has to confront her househelp about keeping her brother’s room clean because it’s easier to ask the help to do it than to expect her brother to clean up after himself.

She added that millennial parents need to do better in raising their kids.

She wrote: “A victim of my own Indian mindset.

“Today I had to confront my house help on why she isn’t doing a good job keeping my adult 30+ year old brother’s room ‘clean’.

“As to why there are clothes lying around and it just looks untidy, messy.

“Somehow it’s easier to ask her to do this than expect an adult man to clean up after himself.

“Millennials- we need to do a better job raising our kids.”