2Baba’s lover Natasha Osawaru removed as Edo assembly minority leader





Natasha Osawaru, the lover of singer 2Face Idibia, has been removed as the minority leader of the Edo state house of assembly.

Osawaru is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was a lawmaker representing the Egor constituency.

Her removal follows a shift in the party’s majority status after four PDP lawmakers defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), giving the latter majority control.

The lawmaker was removed alongside Charity Aiguobarueghian, the former majority leader and Yekini Idaiye, who served as chief whip of the house.

Blessing Agbebaku and Maria Edeko, who are also members of the PDP, however, retained their positions as the speaker and the deputy speaker respectively.

The development followed a letter from Jarret Tenebe, acting chairman of the APC in Edo state, notifying the assembly of the party’s new majority status.

In response, the speaker…