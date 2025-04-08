Chess Champion Tunde Onakoya shares progress made by two brothers he adopted after their mother d!ed





Chess Champion Tunde Onakoya has disclosed the progress made by two brothers he adopted after their mother d!ed.

He stated that he met the boys in 2018 and introduced them to chess and now, they have done so well. He stated that when he met the boy, their mum was quite ill. He stated that just before she d!ed, she appealed to him to help take care of her boys and that he has tried to keep to his promise. He mentioned that on Sunday, April 6, one of the boys, Jamiu, recently won the ICN Chess Championship in New York, ahead of 200+ USCF-rated players, and earned a $500 scholarship.

‘’Today, my heart is overwhelmed with a joy words can barely hold. I think the time is finally right to share this story… In 2018, I met Jamiu. He was a curious kid, brilliant and full of light. At the time, he was working as a roadside mechanic in the slums of Majidun, Ikorodu. I invited him and his brother Ayomide to our weekend chess academy. I immediately grew very fond of them as they were…





Source: Linda Ikeji