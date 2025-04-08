Enugu lawmaker dumps Labour Party for PDP





A member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Eze Gabriel, representing the Isi-Uzo constituency, has officially defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Eze, who was elected under the LP platform during the 2023 general elections, announced his decision during a plenary session on Tuesday, April 8.

His letter of defection was read on the floor by the Speaker of the House, Uche Ugwu. In the letter, Eze described his decision to leave the Labour Party as deeply saddening but necessary, citing what he called irreconcilable divisions and persistent crises plaguing the party at both national and state levels.

Eze lamented that the LP, once seen as a symbol of progressive ideals and hope, had now become a party overwhelmed by internal discord, which he said had severely hampered its ability to meet the expectations of the electorate. He pointed to the…