Father sentenced to double life term for r3pe and m*rder of his 8-day-old daughter





The Pretoria High Court in South Africa has sentenced Hugo Ferreira, a 37-year-old man from Carletonville to two life terms for the r3pe and m8rder of his 8-days old daughter, Caithlyn Ferreira.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a statement on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, welcomed the sentencing, which ‘reflects the gravity of a father’s crimes against his child.’

“Ferreira and the child’s mother, who were in a relationship, lived together in Welverdiend, Carletonville. On 08 June 2023, the mother left home to sell clothes to buy nappies, entrusting the infant to Ferreira’s care. Before she departed, Ferreira instructed her to return within five minutes as the baby was breastfeeding,” the statement read.

When she failed to return on time and the baby began crying, Ferreira, enraged, assaulted, and raped the newborn. He used his fingers to violate her and rubbed his private parts against hers, later claiming he was “giving the baby a reason to cry.”

Upon…