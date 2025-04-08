Four gospel ministers, including “Kekere Jesu” d!e in Ogun auto crash





Four popular Nigerian gospel ministers have d!ed in a fatal motor accident along the Ikorodu–Sagamu road in Ogun State.

The deceased were identified as Evangelist Ayodeji David, popularly known as Kekere Jesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the Ogun State Commander and Public Information Officer, Florence Okupe on Monday, April 7, 2025.

According to the FRSC, the crash occurred on Saturday, April 5, when the vehicle conveying the gospel singers collided with another, resulting in a high-impact accident that killed all four occupants instantly.

The accident reportedly involved multiple vehicles and claimed over 24 lives in total.

Preliminary investigations attribute the crash to overspeeding and poor visibility on the highway.

According to the punch, Evangelist…