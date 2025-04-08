I don’t stay where I am not favoured

I don?t stay where I am not favoured - Nigerian lady tells people asking her to reconcile with her ex as she compares her beauty while being married and now as a single woman

A Nigerian lady has dismissed calls by some persons for her to reconcile with her ex-husnand and go back to being married. 

 

She shared a video showing how tired and sad she looked while she was married and how she looks radiant now after walking out of her marriage. 

 

In a direct message to those advising her to return, she wrote

‘’Advisers Nuamagbes , una fit advice una sisters to replace me I will gladly oblige , I no Dey put body for wetin no favor me Biko . Una no get sense pass me”

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

