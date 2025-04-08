Kremlin supports direct US–Iran talks to prevent war





The Kremlin has expressed support for both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program, viewing them as an opportunity to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking during a call with reporters, reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to a diplomatic and political resolution.

“We know that certain contacts, direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed, because it may lead to a de-escalation of tensions around Iran,” Peskov said.

Iranian state media reported that the US–Iran discussions are scheduled to take place in Oman on April 12.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the two nations were preparing for direct talks. However, Iran’s foreign minister clarified that the talks would be indirect, conducted through mediators.

