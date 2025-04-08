Lightning k!lls eight cows in Ondo community





Lightning has k!lled eight cows in the Ori-Ohin community in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident which was said to have occurred on Sunday evening, April 6, 2025 during a heavy downpour has left the residents of the community in panic.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident to our Channels Television on Monday.

The PPRO expressed dismay at the unfortunate incident, noting that it was a natural occurrence.

Ayanlade added that police authorities have reached out to the community heads to ensure the incident does not lead to controversy.