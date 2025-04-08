Many feared d3ad as nightclub roof collapses in Dominican Republic





At least 27 people have been confirmed dead and more than 160 injured after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, authorities said on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at the Jet Set club during a live performance by renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as emergency teams continue to search through the debris for potential survivors. Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the emergency operations centre, expressed hope that some victims may still be alive beneath the rubble. “We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he stated.

Officials have yet to determine what caused the roof to collapse, which took place nearly an hour after the concert began. Among the…