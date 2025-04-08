Mob b3ats two brothers to d3ath over alleged livestock theft in Katsina





Two brothers, Gaddafi Isah, 35 and Badamasi Isah, 30, have been beaten to d3ath by a mob over the suspected theft of livestock at Katsayal village in the Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Counter-insurgency expert and security analyst, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this on his X handle on Monday, April 7, 2025.

According to him, intelligence sources revealed that the two victims who were learning how to drive, had driven their father’s vehicle to the outskirts of the village.

In the process of the practice, a mob approached and accused them of stealing livestock

He added that the mob surrounded the two men and b3at them severely, causing them to sustain varying degrees of injuries.

“The victims were rescued by the security forces who were deployed to the scene and rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sandamu for treatment, but they were later confirmed d3ad by…