Ohio Teacher who pled guilty to s3x with student claims husband neglected her





Emily Nutley, a former Ohio teacher who recently pleaded guilty to s3xual battery involving an underage student, is now embroiled in a contentious divorce, accusing her estranged husband of “extreme cruelty” amid the fallout from her criminal case.

Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Nutley’s husband, Jonathan, filed for divorce in November 2024—just weeks after she was indicted for engaging in an inappropriate s3xual relationship with a 17-year-old student at St. Xavier High School, where she worked.

In her legal response, Nutley claimed her husband was “guilty of gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty,” raising questions about whether she is attempting to link her criminal behavior to marital strife.

Prosecutors say Nutley, who supervised an academic support program for struggling students, exploited her position to pursue a s3xual relationship with the teen. The…