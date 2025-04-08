Popular hotelier assassinated in Ondo





The Ondo State Police Command has launched investigation into the brutal m8rder of a popular socialite and Chief Executive Officer of Klass Five Hotel, Adesoji Johnson Adeleye, in Akure, the state capital.

According to reports, Adeleye was assassinated in the early hours of Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at his hotel located in the Arakale area of Akure.

The reports revealed that Adeleye had slept in a room in his hotel but was later found st@bbed multiple times by unknown assailants.

The remains of the victim were taken by the police and deposited at the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Akure.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, who confirmed the incident disclosed that the police are on the trail of the perpetrators.

“We have sent a team of detectives to the scene and we are on the trail of the perpetrators. As…