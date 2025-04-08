Pregnant Nigerian woman brutally m8rdered by unknown assailants in her matrimonial home





A pregnant Nigerian woman was brutally m8rdered by unknown assailants in her residence.

Details of the incident and where it happened are still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

According to an Abuja-based X user, Aunty Halima, the woman was k!lled by the assailants on Sunday night, April 6, 2025.

“Innalillahi wainna ilaihi rajiun I’ve never in my life seen human slaughtered like a ram until this time, she was at her husband’s house yesterday’s night and she was found slaughtered by an unknown person. We call upon @PoliceNG for a proper investigation. Help me repost massively,” she wrote.

Another X user, Ahmad, who confirmed the incident said the victim’s husband returned from a nearby market and found her in a pool of blood.

“She was 5 months pregnant. Her husband stepped out to buy things at a nearby market, called her repeatedly from there, phone wasn’t…