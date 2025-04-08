Woman becomes first in UK to have baby after womb transplant





A woman has made history to become the first in the UK to have a baby with a transplanted womb.

Scientists on Monday, April 7, hailed the birth of Amy Isabel Davidson after 25 years of painstaking research helped her mum, Grace, 36, defy the odds to start a family.

In an astonishing gift of love, she received the uterus from her older sister, Amy, in the UK’s first womb transplant in 2023.

Now she has given birth to baby Amy Isabel, named after her aunt and a surgeon who helped perfect the technique. The news gives hope to thousands of women born without a womb or whose womb fails to function.

Mrs Davidson, an NHS dietitian, and her finance worker husband Angus, 37, are over the moon with their new arrival. Baby Amy was born by planned NHS Caesarean section on February 27 at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London.

Mrs Davidson said she felt “shock” when she first held…