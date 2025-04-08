World’s second largest automaker, Volkswagen Group stops all US car imports after Trump tariffs





World’s second-largest automaker, Volkswagen Group has made the shock decision to put all US-bound cars on hold after introducing a 25% tariff on all imported models.

The global automaker confirmed it’s in a high-stakes holding pattern triggered by President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles.

Reacting to the move, a spokesperson for Volkswagen Group criticised the new tariff, warning that it could damage economies worldwide, including in America.

They explained: “We share the assessment of most experts that US tariffs and any counter-tariffs will have negative consequences for growth and prosperity in the US and other economic areas. The entire automotive industry, global supply chains and companies as well as customers will have to bear the negative consequences.”

Volkswagen has been producing vehicles in America since 1978 and currently builds several…