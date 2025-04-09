11 PDP Governors officially file lawsuit asking supreme court to halt emergency rule in Rivers





Eleven governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging President Bola Tinubu’s powers to suspend a democratically elected government and declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The governors are contesting the legality of the President’s March 18 declaration of emergency rule, which led to the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and the state’s House of Assembly for an initial six-month period.

Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.) was subsequently appointed as the sole administrator to oversee the affairs of the state during the suspension.

The suit, marked SC/CV/329/2025, was officially filed on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Festus Akande.

The plaintiffs include the states of Adamawa, Enugu, Osun, Oyo,…