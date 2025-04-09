Bandits have taken over 64 communities in Plateau – Governor Muftwang





Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang has raised alarm over the worsening security situation in the state, revealing that at least 64 communities have been taken over by bandits. Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, April 8, the governor said the affected communities cut across Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom local government areas.

“These communities that have been recently attacked were part of the communities that were attacked in 2023 but they survived it and rebuilt themselves,” he said. “The Ruwi community that was first attacked lost about 17 people in 2023 but they bounced back to show you the resilience of the people.”

In the past week, more than 50 people have been reported killed in renewed attacks across five communities, with over 300 houses set ablaze by suspected herdsmen. The violence has reignited national concern…