Bandits kidnap ECWA pastor in Kaduna





Suspected bandits have kidnapped one Samson Ndah Ali, a 30-year-old pastor with the ECWA Church in Mararaba Abro, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Ali was abducted from his home during the early hours of Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

It was gathered that the armed men stormed the pastor’s residence at approximately 12:45 a.m. and forcibly took him to an undisclosed location.

According to security analyst, Zagazola Makama, a joint team of the Nigerian Army, police and the Department of State Services (DSS), have launched a coordinated effort to locate and rescue Pastor Ali, with a focus on ensuring his safe return.