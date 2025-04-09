Court stops Rivers Sole Administrator from appointing LGA administrators





A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has issued a restraining order against the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), barring him from appointing sole administrators or their equivalents to manage the 23 local government areas in the state. The order was granted by Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed in response to Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025, filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, a civic organization led by Courage Msirimovu.

The court’s decision followed a motion ex parte submitted on March 28, 2025, in which the applicant requested interim reliefs to prevent the respondent and his agents from proceeding with such appointments. After considering the motion, Justice Mohammed granted the order and scheduled April 14, 2025, for the hearing of the substantive case.

The legal development is the latest chapter in the ongoing political turmoil…