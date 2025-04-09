Cultists k!ll youth leader in Rivers





A former youth leader in Odhiajie community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, was sh0t dead in the early hours of Wednesday, April 9, by suspected cultists believed to be members of the Iceland sect.

The attackers, numbering five, allegedly stormed the home of Godspower Uwhetu at about 1 a.m., forcibly dragged him outside, and shot him dead in front of his house.

Local sources told Vanguard that the assailants were loyalists of the late cult figure David Gift, popularly known as 2Baba, whose group has been linked to a series of violent incidents in the region. The group is reportedly led by an individual identified as Sam, who allegedly spearheaded Wednesday’s attack.

Hector Chinem Ekeakita, a resident and former Public Relations Officer of the Igbu Akoh Youth Congress, confirmed the killing and provided context leading up to the fatal shooting. According to…