Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub disaster jumps to 124 with famous singer and two Major League Baseball stars confirmed de@d





At least 124 people have d!ed after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic, including a singer and two professional baseball players.

Renowned Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez, 69, was on stage at the popular Jet Set nightclub when the roof collapsed shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 8.

His manager has confirmed that he was among those killed, noting that Perez’s team is ‘waiting for the children to reach an agreement for the funeral’.

Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, who won a World Series in 2011 with the St Louis Cardinals, was also killed. Dotel, 51, was rescued alive but died of his injuries while being taken to hospital.





Tony Blanco, who used to play for the Washington Nationals, was killed when he tried to save his friend and former baseball player Esteban German from being hit by falling debris. Blanco, 43, died but…